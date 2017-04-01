Sunday, April 2, 2017
Russian Foreign Ministry poked fun at hacker scandal

/ 09:39 PM April 01, 2017
Vladimir Putin - International Arctic Forum - 30 March 2017

In this photo, taken March 30, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on after a meeting with President of Iceland Gudni Johannesson at sidewalks of the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia. A ministry duty officer, who did not give his name in line with official practice, confirmed to The Associated Press that the Russian Foreign Ministry posted an April Fools joke on their Facebook page, an audio file poking fun at the hacker scandal on Saturday, April 1. Putin on Thursday emphatically denied allegations of Russian meddling in the US presidential election.(Pool photo by SERGEI KARPUKHIN via AP)

MOSCOW — Need some election interference? The Russian Foreign Ministry is ready to help – or so it says on April Fools’ Day.

On Saturday, the ministry posted on its Facebook page an audio file of the purported new automated telephone switchboard message for Russian embassies.

“To arrange a call from a Russian diplomat to your political opponent, press 1,” the recording begins, in Russian and English. Press 2 “to use the services of Russian hackers,” and 3 “to request election interference.”

A ministry duty officer, who did not give his name in line with official practice, confirmed to The Associated Press that the post was an official joke.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday emphatically denied allegations of Russian meddling in the US presidential election. –Jim Heintz

TAGS: April Fools' Dau joke, Russian hacking of US elections
