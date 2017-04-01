De Lima seeks higher penalties for perjury

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima has proposed a law that would increase penalties against government officials and workers who lie under oath and punish those who force other persons to commit perjury.

Senate Bill No. 1359, authored by De Lima, amends a number of provisions of the Revised Penal Code.

“In light of recent instances when those entrusted with the duty to see justice are the ones coercing and using government resources to manufacture lies, it is high time that we increase the penalty for perjury and subornation of perjury,” the senator said.

Under the Revised Penal Code, perjury is punishable by arresto mayor in its maximum period or four months and one day to two years and four months while subornation of perjury is not expressly penalized.

ADVERTISEMENT

She pointed out that subornation of perjury, as defined in American jurisprudence, is a crime committed by a person who knowingly and willfully persuades another to swear falsely and the witnesses suborned testifies under circumstances, rendering him guilty of perjury.

“Recently, false testimonies of convicted felons were used to support malicious complaints. This condemnable act could be employed not only to harass and unjustly punish innocent persons, but also to silence dissent,” De Lima said.

According to the senator, perjury appears to be prevalent because of the light penalty.

In her proposed bill, the penalty for perjury will be increased to prison mayor in its minimum to medium periods or a jail term of six years and a day to 10 years.