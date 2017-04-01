No double standard on illicit affairs, says Palace

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella defended on Friday President Rodrigo Duterte’s public shaming of Sen. Leila de Lima for having an affair with her driver while at the same time joking about government officials having mistresses.

Abella said De Lima’s affair was called out because it was related to allegations that she had received money from drug lords.

“I think it is not a question of being double standard. The fact remains that the relationship of the senator has something to do with the crime with which she has been accused of,” Abella told reporters, when asked to explain the seeming disparity about the President’s remarks on the extramarital affairs.

It was not a question of morality, Abella added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pressed on why Mr. Duterte called De Lima immoral, and yet made light of his allies’ mistresses, Abella said the President was not being gender specific.

He said the issue of extramarital affairs was better left to “personal morality.”

The issue of extramarital affairs gained national attention after Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, who is married but estranged from his wife, admitted to having a girlfriend.

The spat between his girlfriend and that of Davao del Norte Rep. Antonio Floirendo Jr.’s partner was reported to have triggered the falling out between the two bosom buddies.

Adding to the fire were rumors that Floirendo was planning to oust Alvarez as speaker.

Alvarez has since filed a graft complaint against Floirendo for the alleged questionable joint venture agreement.