Coming soon: ‘Scrappage’ program for old jeepneys

By 2020, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) expects old and dilapidated jeepneys banished from the roads and replaced by environment-friendly, electric-powered vehicles under the agency’s modernization program.

In an interview on Friday, LTFRB Chair Martin Delgra III said a “scrappage” program would be rolled out before yearend to do away with jeepneys aged 15 years and older.

“All public utility vehicles that are not compliant with

the new guidelines would be scrapped. There is going to be a scrappage program that we are shaping up. This is already being done and hopefully we would be able to [come out with] the guidelines,” Delgra said on the sidelines of a consultation meeting with transport groups regarding franchising guidelines for e-vehicles.

Transport groups earlier staged strikes to protest the planned phaseout of old units—scoffing at “modernization” as mere government euphemism—and have threatened to launch another, longer mass action.

Delgra explained that under the scrappage program the government would not be shelling out funds to buy old jeepneys but would ensure a fair appraisal of the vehicles so that operators “will not be left at the mercy of those who are willing to buy the scraps.”

By the last quarter of the year, e-jeepneys may already be plying pilot areas in different parts of the country, he added.

These areas include Davao, General Santos City, Dipolog, Puerto Princesa, Iloilo and Metro Manila.