Despite tirades vs ABS-CBN, Duterte ‘objective’ to Gina Lopez—Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte’s tirades against ABS-CBN will not affect the reappointment of Regina “Gina” Lopez as environment secretary, Malacañang said Friday.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said “those are two separate matters.”

Duterte in an expletive-laced speech on Thursday accused ABS-CBN and the Philippine Daily Inquirer of putting out “slanted” reports against him.

ABS-CBN is owned by the Lopezes, while the environment secretary’s brother, Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III serving as the communication giant’s chairman.

Abella said Duterte was objective and his tirades against the media giant won’t affect Lopez’ reappointment.

“There will be none. As far as we can see, he can be quite objective about these things and he’s able to compartmentalize certain matters,” he said.

Asked if the President will reappoint Lopez after she was bypassed by the Commission on Appointments (CA), Abella said, “Well, if the President so sees fit, then he will.”

Lopez, a known environmental advocate, became a polarizing figure when she ordered the closure of over a dozen mining firms. IDL