NDF echoes gov’t decision not to declare ceasefire before talks

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) won’t be declaring a unilateral ceasefire until it clinches a bilateral ceasefire agreement with the Philippine government.

The CPP’s political arm, the National Democratic Front, on Friday confirmed that it agreed with government chief negotiator Silvestre Bello III on plans to declare a joint ceasefire.

READ: Gov’t says no ceasefire with Reds before fresh round of talks

“Of course,” NDF Chair Fidel Agcaoili said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The revolutionary movement would appear foolish and open to attacks by the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines and PNP (Philippine National Police) should it declare a unilateral ceasefire while the GRP would not,” he said.

This is contrary to previous reports that the CPP will revive its unilateral ceasefire by the end of March.

READ: CPP set to revive unilateral ceasefire before March ends

“This would also be a violation of the principles of parity and reciprocity between the Parties in the armed conflict,” Agcaoili said, adding that they will “aim for a simultaneous announcement.”

Bello told Palace reporters on Friday that President Rodrigo Duterte is more interested in obtaining a bilateral ceasefire agreement.

The fourth round of talks of the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front will resume in the Netherlands next month. IDL