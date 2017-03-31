12 names on JBC shortlist for Sandiganbayan, CA posts

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) on Friday released the shortlist of aspirants for the vacancies in the Court of Appeals (CA) and Sandiganbayan.

Shortlisted candidates for the Sandiganbayan are Philip A. Aguinaldo; Maryann E. Corpus-Manalac; Danilo S. Cruz; Bayani H. Jacinto and Rosanna Fe A. Romero-Maglaya, who all got four votes.

They are vying for the post vacated by Associate Justice Roland B. Jurado, who optionally retired on Feb. 1, 2017.

The shortlisted candidates for the Court of Appeals are Gregorio V. Dela Pena III; Walter S. Ong; Joselito de Jesus Vibandor; Merianthe Pacita M. Zuraek, who all got five votes, while Jeoffre W. Acebido; Anisah B. Amanodin-Umpa; Tita Marilyn B. Payoyo-Villordon all got four votes.

The successful candidate will fill the position of Associate Justice Francisco P. Acosta, who will compulsorily retire on April 2, 2017.

Under Article VIII, Section 9 of the 1987 Constitution, vacancies to the Court of Appeals, and Sandiganbayan shall be filled within 90 days from the official submission by the Council to the Office of the President of the list of nominees for the vacancies concerned.

The names were transmitted to the President for his consideration.

The JBC is chaired by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Aranal-Sereno, with two ex-officio members — Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II and legislative representatives Senator Richard Gordon and Mindoro Oriental Rep. Reynaldo Umali, who shall have a term-sharing seat in the JBC.

The regular members are retired SC Justice Angelina Sandoval-Gutierrez, who heads the Executive Committee; lawyer Jose Mejia, representing the academe; lawyer Milagros Fernan-Cayosa, representing the Integrated Bar of the Philippines; and retired Judge Toribio Ilao, representing the private sector. IDL/rga