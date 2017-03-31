Tricycle driver shot dead in Lucena City

LUCENA CITY, Quezon—A tricycle driver was shot and killed by a lone gunman in Pleasantville Subdivision here on Friday, police said.

Reports said Eric Lukang, 52, was driving his tricycle inside the subdivision in Barangay (village) Ilayang Iyam around 6:30 a.m. when attacked by the suspect.

The gunman escaped aboard a motorcycle driven by another man.

SPO2 Jefferson Tamaray, case investigator, said Lukang was not on the police’s list of drug suspects, leading police to believe that the attack was caused by personal grudge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recovered from the crime scene were five empty shells from a .45 cal. pistol.