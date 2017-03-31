Inconsistent ‘rent-tangay’ victims may face perjury raps—lawyer

Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors warned victims of the “rent-tangay” scheme that they are facing possible perjury raps for withdrawing the complaints filed against the people allegedly behind the scheme and accusing the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) of forcing them to file the complaint.

There are nine complainants who submitted an affidavit of desistance. Of the nine, three complainants accused the PNP-HPG of threatening them that they will no longer recover their vehicle unless they will file a complaint against the respondents led by Rafaela Montes Anunciacion.

Other respondents include Eleanor “Leah” Constantino Rosales, Tychichus Historillo Nambio, Jhennelyn Berroya, Anastacia Montes Cauyan, Eliseo Cortez, Marilou V. Cruz and Sabina Torrea.

“You have an allegation that the HPG forced you to file the complaint…So, it is the HPG’s fault,” Assistant State Prosecutor Aristotle Reyes asked the complainants during the preliminary investigation.

“No, sir, we were only asked to give a statement,” the complainant said.

“But why did you indicate here [referring to the affidavit of desistance] that the HPG forced you [to file the complaint] when as you said it is not true,” the prosecutor asked.

Reyes told the complainants that when their vehicles went missing, they sought the help of the HPG. The missing vehicles eventually ended up at the HPG’s impounding area.

Reyes told the complainants that the vehicles at the HPG’s impounding area have been reported to be a product of fraudulent transaction.

“So, naturally they will conduct an investigation. You entrusted your vehicle to people you do not know. HPG is not like that,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor pointed at the inconsistencies of the victims who issued an affidavit of desistance and allegations against the HPG saying “you said you sought the HPG’s help to find your vehicles but now you will tell me HPG forced you to file a complaint.”

“Tapos ngayon sasabihin niyo sa affidavit niyo na humingi kami ng tulong sa HPG para malocate ang sasakyan. Tapos sasabihin niyo na pinilit po kami ng HPG. Ano ba yan? Perjury ito,” he added.

(You said in your affidavits that you asked help from the HPG to locate your vehicles. And now you are claiming that the HPG just forced you. What is the truth? This is perjury.)

Police Officer 3 Aladdin Orale of the HPG lamented that “kami na nagpakahirap tapos magdedesist pa sila (We worked hard for this, and now they will desist).”

There are a total of 29 complainants on the first batch of complaint filed by the HPG. On the second batch, there are 18 complainants.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed a separate case before the DOJ.

Under the “rent-tangay” scheme, authorities said the suspects would convince car owners to become business associates in a rent-a-car service and have their cars rented for a hefty profit.

At first, the car owners will get paid but, unknowingly, in the end their vehicles will be pawned to other people and the suspects will disappear, making the victims unable to get their rented vehicles back. IDL