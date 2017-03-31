Trillanes to Duterte: Sue me if allegation on bank account is false

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV dared President Rodrigo Duterte anew on Friday to just sue him for libel if indeed his allegation that he had more than P2 billion in bank deposits was not true.

“Mr. President, if the media reports based on my allegations weren’t true, then why didn’t you just sue me for libel?” Trillanes said in a statement.

“And, by the way, my allegation wasn’t P200 million but more than P2 billion in accumulated credits in your bank accounts.”

“Just sign a waiver para magkaalaman na. Singungaling ka!” the senator added.

Trillanes issued the statement when sought for comment on Duterte’s fresh tirades against some media entities, specifically Inquirer and ABS-CBN, supposedly for its unfair reporting.

“That is the truth, Inquirer: You are b*llsh*t, and also ABS-CBN. You put out garbage. Somebody should tell you now, you sons of b****es, you engaged in too much foolishness. Somebody should say: ‘You son of a b****h.” They might be afraid to say it. I will attack, even every day,” the President said.

Duterte noted, for instance, how the media reported Trillanes’ allegation that he had P200 million undeclared bank account.

He said the media could just request a statement from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas about his accounts, and if he would resign if proven that he had P200 million. JE

