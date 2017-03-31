Nabbed crime lab chief tests positive for drugs

Supt. Lito Cabamongan, chief of the Crime Laboratory’s unit in Alabang, Muntinlupa City who was arrested for using “shabu,” tested positive in the initial drug test.

Cabamongan repeatedly denied using illegal drugs despite being caught red handed in a “shabu” (metamphetamine hydrochloride) session in Las Piñas City on Thursday morning.

“He tested positive in the initial test but he’s still subject to a confirmatory test,” Chief Supt. Aurelio Trampe, Philippine National Police’s Crime Laboratory head, told reporters on Friday.

Trampe said the Crime Lab’s chemistry division chief has yet to give the exact date of Cabamongan’s confirmatory drug test.

The police official added that they will hold a press conference once the result of the second test is out.

Cabamongan, 50, and his companion Nedy Sabdao, 44, were caught sniffing shabu in a shanty community inside Everlasting Homes at Barangay (village) Talon IV around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Charges for violation of Sections 13, 14 and 15 of the Republic Act no. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002 were being readied for filing against Cabamongan and Sabdao.

Aside from the criminal case, an administrative charge will be filed against Cabamongan, who has since been relieved after the incident.

It was PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa who ordered that Cabamongan be subjected to a drug test.

Dela Rosa went to the Las Piñas police station immediately after the ranking cop’s arrest.

After the drug testing at Crime Lab’s headquarters in Camp Crame, Cabamongan was brought back to Las Piñas police for detention. JE/rga