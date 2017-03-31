Tricycle driver killed, teen-aged vendor abducted in Pangasinan

URDANETA CITY — A tricycle driver was shot dead in front of his father-in-law’s house in Barangay (village) Nancayasan in this Pangasinan city.

Ogie Jacob, 35, who surrendered to the police during a previous Oplan Tokhang, was approached by a man at 8:50 p.m., Wednesday (March 29). The man asked if he had a portable air pump. Before Jacob could answer, the man shot him twice, killing him instantly, police said.

Hearing the gunshots, Jacob’s partner, Elizabeth Rafanan, immediately ran outside the house and saw the gunman fleeing on a motorcycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Sto. Tomas town in the same province, police are looking for leads in the March 28 abduction of an 18-year-old vendor from Taal, Batangas province, who was taken by armed men along the provincial road before

midnight.

Kherbie Marcellana, who sells ready-to-wear clothes, was walking with his fellow vendors towards the road to take a tricycle to a massage parlor in nearby Rosales town when he was dragged into a white L-300 van, said Senior Insp. Herminio Olivares, the town police chief. SFM