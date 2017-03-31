6 dead in Oriental Mindoro clash between Army, NPA

SAN PEDRO CITY — Six were killed in an encounter between government forces and members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Oriental Mindoro on Thursday, an officer of the Philippine Army said.

In a text message, Captain Chris Cuenca of the Army’s 203rd Brigade said the clash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday, just about three kilometers away from the soldiers’ detachment in Barangay (village) Benli in Bulalacao town. The soldiers believed they were able to foil a supposedly attack by the communist rebels on their detachment.

Cuenca said at least five rebels were killed in the encounter, “based on the reports from the residents and the evidence recovered.”

He said one government soldier had died, although he has yet to release the identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuenca said the government forces were able to recover firearms from the encounter site, while military operations continued in the area.

The encounter happened as the Communist Party of the Philippines had announced its plan to declare a unilateral ceasefire before March 31 in preparation for the resumption of the peace talks in April. JE