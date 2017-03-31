Police official caught using ‘shabu’

A senior police officer was arrested on Thursday morning in a “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) session in Las Piñas City, a week after he was relieved of his post for making a scene when he was not allowed to enter a mall cinema free of charge.

Supt. Lito Cabamongan, former head of the Alabang satellite office of the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory, was caught taking drugs with a woman, National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Oscar Albayalde said in a press briefing.

According to Albayalde, a concerned citizen called the Las Piñas Police Community Precinct 6 about an ongoing drug session in a shanty at Block 16 Lot 14 Everlasting Homes, Barangay Talon 4, around 5:30 a.m.

Responding policemen nabbed the 50-year-old Cabamongan, a resident of Moonwalk Subdivision in Barangay Talon 5, and Nedy Sabdao, 44, a resident of Barangay Talon 4.

They recovered three pieces of rolled aluminum foil, two disposable lighters and three empty plastic sachets with shabu residue.

When confronted, Cabamongan denied that he was a drug user. But he failed to convince the Las Piñas police which will charge him with violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 for possession of dangerous drugs during a social gathering (Section 13), possession of paraphernalia of dangerous drugs (Section 14) and use of dangerous drugs (Section 15).

Cabamongan was relieved on March 23 and relegated to floating status at the General Services Section of the PNP Crime Laboratory at Camp Crame due to an incident in a mall cinema, Albayalde said.

While in police uniform on March 19, Cabamongan sought entry to the SM Southmall cinema, claiming he was conducting a surveillance operation. When his request was denied, he got angry and made a scene.

Two days later, Cabamongan went to the mall’s customer relations service office with his firearm prominently displayed and demanded entry to the cinema. He was finally allowed inside after he threatened the officer but the incident was reported to the police, resulting in his relief.

PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa rushed to the press briefing at the Las Piñas police station and berated the policeman. “I am very angry. As a policeman, you should be arresting suspects, not getting arrested yourself,” he said.