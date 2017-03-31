Plastic surgery clinic shut down after patient’s death

The cosmetic surgery clinic where a patient died on Sunday after undergoing multiple procedures has been shut down by the Mandaluyong City government.

Mayor Menchie Abalos, in coordination with the Department of Health, issued a cease and desist order against The Icon Clinic on Shaw Boulevard on Wednesday after authorities discovered inconsistencies in the establishment’s documents.

Jimmy Isidro, Mandaluyong public information office chief, said that after an inspection and examination of the clinic’s documents, they discovered that two different companies were the registered owners of the establishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the owners—The Managed Care Phils. Inc.—had the required permit for ambulatory surgical services from the Department of Health, Isidro noted.

The permit is very important as it certifies that a certain clinic has enough equipment to allow it to perform surgical operations safely, he said.

The other registered owner, the clinic itself, however, lacked the permit although it had a memorandum of understanding with Managed Care.

“The Managed Care has a permit for ambulatory surgical service; Icon Clinic does not. We are still investigating why this is the setup and [will] wait for their explanation,” he said.

According to him, the clinic was given 72 hours to air its side. “If, in case, the clinic fails to provide [a] sufficient explanation and meet requirements, we will check if there were possible violations. Its license could be confiscated but I don’t want to speculate on anything yet since [they have been] very cooperative,” he added.

Isidro said that the clinic has a business permit and has been regularly paying its taxes.

Shiryl Saturnino, a businesswoman engaged in the selling of beauty products, died on Sunday after undergoing breast revision of breast, liposuction and butt surgery.

Abalos earlier ordered a separate probe into the clinic’s permits as the Mandaluyong police and Eastern Police District formed a special task group to investigate the crime and determine the liability of the establishment, particularly the doctors who performed the procedures.

Authorities have yet to release the victim’s autopsy results.