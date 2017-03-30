Friday, March 31, 2017
P1-M worth of pirated DVDs seized in Albay

/ 08:23 PM March 30, 2017
Pirated movies in DVDs and compact discs (INQUIRER.net FILE PHOTO / ANTHONY Q. ESGUERRA)

DARAGA, Albay – Optical Media Board (OMB) agents and police operatives confiscated thousands copies of pirated movies worth more than a million pesos in a raid in different stores along Rizal Street here on Wednesday Night, police said Thursday.

Chief Inspector Arthur Gomez, Albay police spokesperson, said lawyer Anselmo Adriano, chairman and chief executive officer of the OMB, and Superintendent Elcid Ronda, officer-in-charge of the Daraga police, led the operation and recovered pirated DVDs and compact discs (CDs)  worth P1,140,000.

The confiscated goods from illegal vendors totaled 101 sacks of different pirated movies and music albums, he said.  SFM

