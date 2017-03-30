P1-M worth of pirated DVDs seized in Albay

DARAGA, Albay – Optical Media Board (OMB) agents and police operatives confiscated thousands copies of pirated movies worth more than a million pesos in a raid in different stores along Rizal Street here on Wednesday Night, police said Thursday.

Chief Inspector Arthur Gomez, Albay police spokesperson, said lawyer Anselmo Adriano, chairman and chief executive officer of the OMB, and Superintendent Elcid Ronda, officer-in-charge of the Daraga police, led the operation and recovered pirated DVDs and compact discs (CDs) worth P1,140,000.

The confiscated goods from illegal vendors totaled 101 sacks of different pirated movies and music albums, he said. SFM