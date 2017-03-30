Sueno warns swindlers after arrest of ‘sweet talker’ scammer

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Ismael “Mike” Sueno on Thursday issued a warning to swindlers following the arrest of a “sweet talker” suspect who was reported to be extorting money from local government officials by pretending to be the DILG secretary’s staff.

“Let this be a stern warning to swindlers: the DILG and the police can track you down! The police work with the banking institutions and the police is resolute in serving the warrant of arrest immediately and appropriately,” Sueno said in a statement.

The police arrested on Wednesday Michelle Almonte, who was accused of duping a government official into paying half a million pesos by posing as a member of the staff of Sueno.

She was arrested at her house in Barangay San Vicente in San Pedro, Laguna around 3:00 p.m. The warrant of arrest was issued by a court in North Cotabato.

According to the DILG internal security unit, Almonte made “personal phone calls” to acting North Cotabato Gov. Shirlyn Masacarte-Villanueva and pretended to be member of Sueno’s staff.

Almonte supposedly told Villanueva that the province would need to pay P500,000 to hasten the release of government patrol cars supposedly for North Cotabato, Depositar said, quoting the DILG office.

Sueno also lauded the San Pedro Police Station on the arrest, and said that the action also transcends to assure the Filipino people that the “DILG funds local government projects based on set standards of good governance to be complied by local government units (LGUs).”

“Bribery and red-tape are strictly condemned at the central office down to our regional, provincial, and field offices. We swiftly and strategically act on reports of corruption,” he added.

Aside from the arrested suspect, who allegedly victimized politicians from as far as North Cotabato, Sueno said that the department and the police are also tracking down other con artists reported to him by local government officials hesitant to file charges because of shame after having been victimized.

He called on all LGU officials to come out in the open if they have been victimized to file charges; the public may also report similar incidences in order to stop the scammers’ misdeeds.

“I would even recommend setting up an entrapment operation; that means, the victims must coordinate with our field offices or the PNP,” he added.

The public may report similar cases to the DILG Public Assistance and Complaints Center (PACC) at (02) 925-0343 or through its website. JE