Lacson ‘having second thoughts’ on Lopez confirmation

Because he hates being pressured, Senator Panfilo Lacson said he is having second thoughts supporting the confirmation of Environment Secretary Gina Lopez.

“I’m actually inclined to support Ms. Lopez’ confirmation until now as I’m having second thoughts about it for the simple reason that I hate being pressured in fulfilling my mandate as a senator much less as a member of the CA (Commission on Appointments),” Lacson, a CA member, said in a text message on Thursday.

“I’ve been through a lot of pressure all my career life and I have learned to be immune from it, aside from outrightly hating the same,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senator issued the statement when sought for comment on calls for CA members, who have conflict of interest, to inhibit from voting on Lopez’ confirmation.

Lacson admitted that mining magnate Manuel Zamora had contributed P5 million in his senatorial campaign.

But he said he values the assistance given by the ABS-CBN Foundation, then chaired by Lopez, to the Yolanda victims when he was the Presidential Assistant for Rehabilitation and Recovery, more than the P5 million campaign contribution from Zamora.

“Am I inhibiting? There is no reason at all to do so. But as I said, that pressure could very well change my mind when I cast my vote on her confirmation,” Lacson said.

“If all connections and relationships between and among Filipinos will be taken into consideration in the official acts of government officials, I’m afraid, most government entities will not be able to move as critics will always find connections and relationships one way or the other,” he added.

Lopez’ confirmation was bypassed by the CA after she failed to get its approval before Congress went on recess last March 15. JE