Reds, supporters hold ‘lightning’ rally in Laguna on NPA’s 48th anniversary

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — Alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), and their supporters staged a “lightning” rally at the crossing here Wednesday afternoon during the group’s 48th anniversary.

The lightning rally started at the Calamba Central Terminal and made a round at the rotunda before proceeding to a public market nearby.

After making a short statement, condemning President Rodrigo Duterte’s “anti-citizen all-out war,” the protesters dispersed peacefully. The rally only lasted around 15 minutes.

A unilateral ceasefire is set to be declared by the CPP and its peace negotiator, National Democratic Front of the Philippines, not later than March 31, ahead of the resumption of peace talks between the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) and the government in April. SFM

