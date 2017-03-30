Follow law instead of relying on Duterte pardon, erring cops told

Two senators have cautioned policemen from following President Rodrigo Duterte’s orders despite his promise that they would be pardoned if charged and convicted in the performance of their duties.

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV said Duterte’s statement that he would pardon the convicted policemen was another proof that the killings were state-sponsored.

“As to the policemen who would be encouraged to follow Duterte’s illegal orders, they are forewarned that they would eventually answer for all these crimes. Duterte won’t be in power forever,” Trillanes, known critic of the President, said in a statement on Thursday.

Senator Panfilo Lacson said promising to pardon the cops was “easier said than done,” noting that it would take years before a final conviction affirmed by the Supreme Court (SC).

“To see an indication that it would at least happen, first, the 19 policemen involved should enter a plea of guilt upon arraignment to avoid a prolonged trial. Then an automatic appeal with the SC will not anymore be challenged,” Lacson said in a text message.

He was referring to the policemen charged and arrested in connection with the November 2016 killing of former Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr.

“And finally, they will hope that the SC decision affirming the conviction will be handed down within the remaining years of PRRD’s (Duterte’s initials) term. Well, they can always take that gamble,” Lacson said.

Asked if the President’s statement would further encourage policemen to engage in illegal activities, senator said: “Kung maniniwala silang pwedeng mangyari ang pardon within his term, baka nga lumakas loob nila.”

(If they believe that they may be granted pardon within Duterte’s term, there may be encouraged.)

“If I were a policeman now, I would not take the risk. I’ll comply with the law,” added Lacson, who headed the Philippine National Police during the time of then President and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada.

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero also reminded the policemen that pardon would only come after the final judgement of the high tribunal.

“Will the policemen hold on to PRRD’s statement and admit guilt? Or is this a hyperbole or another syllogism?” Escudero said in another text.

“If not, pardon won’t even come into the picture yet as pardon requires conviction by final judgment,” he said.

Senator Bam Aquino, a member of the Senate minority bloc, said the President’s statement was alarming as it indicated that there are really people who are “above the law.”

“Mas magandang hayaan muna nating umusad ang ating sistemang panghustisya bago anumang pangako (It is better if we let law take its course before we make any promises),” said Aquino. IDL/rga