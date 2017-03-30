Thursday, March 30, 2017
2 drug suspects killed by cops in Zambales shootout

/ 07:32 AM March 30, 2017
/ 07:32 AM March 30, 2017
Botolan town in Zambales (Wikipedia maps)

OLONGAPO CITY —  Two drug suspects were killed in a shootout with policemen during a buy-bust operation in Zambales province, police said.

Artemas Baylon, Jr., 39, sensed that their buyer was an undercover agent, and opened fire during the operation in Barangay (village) Santiago in Botolan town, at 12:45 a.m., Tuesday (March 28), said Senior Supt. Christopher Mateo, director of Zambales Police Provincial Office.

Mateo said the police fired back, killing Baylon and his unidentified companion who tried to pull the safety pin of a hand grenade.  The suspects died on the spot.

Policemen recovered from the crime scene Baylon’s handgun, a grenade, four bullets, 12 plastic sachets containing alleged shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride), drug paraphernalia, a mobile phone, and the marked money.

Police also recovered a black Toyota Hi-Ace Grandia and a motorcycle.  SFM

