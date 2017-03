DAGUPAN CITY — A 70-year-old man was shot dead in front of his house in Alcala town in Pangasinan province.

Conrado Lucas, a retired employee, was opening the gate to his house’s parking area at 3:15 p.m., Tuesday (Mar. 28), when one of two men on a motorcycle shot him several times.

Lucas was immediately taken to a hospital but a doctor there declared him dead on arrival. Investigators recovered four fired cartridges from a .45-pistol. SFM