Duterte woes self-inflicted — Pangilinan

Sen. Francis Pangilinan said on Wednesday that the Duterte administration’s woes were “self-inflicted” as he denied charges that the Liberal Party (LP) was behind perceived moves to destabilize the government.

Pangilinan said that the LP, which he heads, has become a “favorite scapegoat” by the government which has accused it of being behind the removal of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay, as well as the allegations of corruption at the Philippine Coconut Authority and the National Irrigation Administration.

“We have nothing to do with any destabilization. We believe that any destabilization move will weaken our constitutional democracy,” Pangilinan told reporters at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the accusations against the LP were unfounded and baseless “for want of someone to blame.”

“They are damaging themselves,” Pangilinan said, referring to members of the Duterte administration.

Opposing some of President Duterte’s policies should not be immediately dismissed as being obstructionist, Pangilinan said.

“There is no such thing as a perfect government. No such thing as a perfect president,” he said.

Meanwhile the senator said the LP was inclined to oppose charter change given the “lack of certainty.” He said chief among the LP’s concerns was the plan to remove the safeguards against martial law.