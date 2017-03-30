Vigilance needed amid student rapes

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Wednesday appealed for community vigilance in light of successive incidents of rape targeting students in various parts of the country.

“The DepEd, the foremost government agency mandated to promote and protect the welfare of young learners, appeals to the community to be increasingly vigilant and proactive in deterring incidents that result in the abuse, exploitation of and discrimination against children,” it said in a statement.

While students spend about nine hours in class, the bigger percentage of their daily interactions and values formation occur outside the school, the DepEd pointed out.

Parents and guardians, as well as the media and the community, must complement teachers’ efforts to instill proper values and respect in children, it said.

“These are young, pliant minds—eager to learn and absorb information, beliefs, values, perspectives, ideas,” it said. “The burden of accountability and the necessity to ensure that they develop into upright and productive citizens lie equally on the shoulders of the education system, the government and the community.”

It took note of three alarming rape attacks involving minors recently—a 12-year-old student in Malabon, an 11-year-old in Iloilo, and a Grade 10 student in Bulacan.

The suspects in all the attacks were identified as all minors who were schoolmates of the victims.

The DepEd said it was gathering more information through the legal office of the respective School Division Offices to ensure that justice would be served and rehabilitation of those involved enforced.