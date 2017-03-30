Same old excuse

Vice President Leni’s acceptance of President Digong’s invitation to dinner could be a prelude to a reconciliation between the two highest officials of the land.

Restraining his allies from filing an impeachment complaint against Leni is a sign that Mano Digong is trying to reconcile with his former Cabinet member.

Allies and supporters on both sides, as well as the media, have driven a wedge between the two.

Speaker Pantaleon “Bebot” Alvarez and Davao del Norte Rep. Antonio “Tonyboy” Floirendo are very close friends.

But now, they are fighting over issues which they can settle over breakfast or dinner.

Tonyboy yesterday told this columnist, who’s also from Davao, that he wanted to smoke the peace pipe with Bebot.

Bebot has yet to respond.

Shiryl Saturnino, a 29-year-old businesswoman, died after three operations in one sitting at a plastic surgery clinic in Mandaluyong City.

The three procedures were for liposuction, breast and butt enhancement.

With a beautiful face like that (her photo was shown in the Inquirer’s Metro page yesterday), she didn’t need to undergo those procedures.

Chief Insp. Melvin Madrona’s reason for losing his cool during a road altercation was ridiculous.

Madrona’s mauling of a marine engineer at the Fairview (Quezon City) police station, where he was assigned, was caught on the station’s closed circuit television camera.

Madrona said he beat up the hapless motorist and locked him up in the station’s jail because he lost his temper.

“I’m also human,” he said.

That’s the stock explanation of most policemen who punched, kicked and pistolwhipped unarmed citizens who happened to cross them. I’ve heard it countless times.

A policeman, especially one with an officer rank like him, should never lose his temper in dealing with an unarmed citizen.

Equally ludicrous is Madrona’s filing of a countercharge for direct assault against the victim.

He said the victim struck him after he introduced himself as a police officer.

No educated, self-respecting citizen would assault a policeman.

The victim ran to the police station which was apparently nearby and sought help from policemen.

Madrona followed the victim to the station and mauled him in front of fellow policemen who didn’t stop him.

They should also be charged for looking on while a citizen was being assaulted in their presence.

Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Philippine National Police chief, said he was thinking of also placing Madrona’s colleagues under restrictive custody.

Sir, there should be no ifs and buts about making them answer for their sin of omission.