DepEd calls for vigilance amid student rape incidents

The Department of Education on Wednesday appealed to the parents and the public to be more vigilant and proactive in “preventing and deterring incidents that result in the abuse, exploitation, and discrimination against children.”

The appeal came following three reported incident s of student rape, the first involving a 12-year-old student and her five schoolmates in Barangay Maysilo, Malabon; the second with a Grade 10 student and five minors in Sta. Maria, Bulacan; and an 11-year-old student and four schoolmates in Ajuy, Iloilo.

“Through the legal office of the respective Schools Division Offices, DepEd is gathering further information to assess the necessary actions to ensure that justice is served and rehabilitation is enforced,” the DepEd said in a statement.

The Department also said that it “firmly upholds the protection for children by the State through the Republic Act Np. 7610, or An Act Providing for Stronger Deterrence and Special Protection against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination, and for Other Purposes,” and is looking for necessary actions for rehabilitation of the victims and those responsible for the rape incidents.

“The teachers’ commitment to instilling in children the proper values and respect for fellow people must be complemented by the guidance of parents and guardians, and by the responsibility of media and of the community,” the DepEd said.

“These are young, pliant minds – eager to learn and absorb information, beliefs, values, perspectives, ideas. The burden of accountability and the necessity to ensure that they develop into upright and productive citizens, lie equally on the shoulders of the education system, the government, and the community,” it added. JE