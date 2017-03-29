Additional 1,100 buses deployed for Holy Week exodus—LTFRB

Over 1,100 buses have been given special permits to accommodate the influx of people going to the provinces during the Holy Week break, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTRFB) chairperson Martin Delgra III said.

Delgra attended the House of Representatives transportation committee hearing on Wednesday and informed the lawmakers of their preparations for the Holy Week.

Delgra told the lawmakers the LTFRB has processed and granted 1,100 special permits for the buses to accommodate the exodus of people leaving for the provinces.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know during this season of Lent or Holy Week, there are actually a number of places where a lot of people would go to either for prayer or holiday. That’s why we have come prepared for that,” Delgra said.

In an ambush interview with reporters, Delgra said his office granted the special permits to allow the public to commute to the provinces to take advantage of the long weekend.

The Holy Week starts on April 9 Palm Sunday until April 16, Easter Sunday. The Lent Season began on March 1, Ash Wednesday.

Maundy Thursday on April 13 and Good Friday on April 14 are declared public holidays.

“As of last week… we have processed more than 1,100 special permits… because we all know that people would like to travel on certain areas either to pray or to go on a retreat or to take on a vacation… so that’s the reason why we issue special permits to bus operators,” Delgra said. IDL

RELATED STORIES

List of 2017 PH holidays out

Travelers’ Guide: The Philippines on Holy Week