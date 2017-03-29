NBI rescues 6 teen girls from Subic ‘human trafficker’

OLONGAPO CITY — Six teenaged girls were rescued on Tuesday (March 28) by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) from an alleged human trafficker operating at Subic town in Zambales province.

The victims, aged 14 and 15 years old, were found inside an alleged brothel in Barangay (village) Asinan Proper, said Norman Revita, NBI special investigator III.

A team composed of NBI agents and Subic municipal social workers rescued them from Michael Macaranas, 33, during an entrapment operation at 4:39 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the victims were offered to two NBI undercover agents by Macaranas, who asked for P2,000.

Revita said the suspect’s house had been under surveillance following information that it has been turned into a prostitution den.

The girls said Macaranas recruited them to join a sorority that he created.

The suspect is facing charges of violating the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 (Republic Act No. 9208) and the Anti-Child Abuse Act (RA 7610). SFM