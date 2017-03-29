PNP sees downward trend in cops abusing human rights

There is a downward trend in the number of police personnel getting involved in human rights violations, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said, despite criticisms hounding the police for its alleged abuses in the drug war.

But the figures provided by the PNP’s Human Rights Affairs Office (HRAO) does not seem to support this claim.

Chief Supt. Dennis Siervo, PNP HRAO chief, presented in a media briefing at Camp Crame the latest tally of cops committing human rights violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

From January to March this year, the HRAO has already recorded 56 human rights violators.

Compared to last year, 105 PNP personnel were involved in human rights abuses within the 12-month period.

It, however, reduced from 2015 when it investigated 131 cops for violations and 174 cops in 2014.

“So there is a downward trend on personnel involved in human rights violations,” Siervo said.

“If you think the war on illegal drugs will escalate the number of human rights violations, the statistics show it did not,” he said.

Most of the violators were involved in homicide, illegal or arbitrary detention, unlawful arrest and rape.

Siervo later admitted that he “cannot predict if the figures will rise or fall this year.”

“If 56 is already half of last year’s record, then maybe my office will have to step up our drive on how to prevent occurrence of such violations,” he said.

He said the HRAO are going around actively in the regions to remind police personnel the guidelines in conducting operations and observing the rights of arrested individuals. JE