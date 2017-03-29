‘Human waste’ found in soft drink cans at Irish factory

Authorities are investigating how human waste was stuffed in soft drink cans delivered to a bottling plant in Northern Ireland.

The beverage cans containing the waste were discovered at a factory in Lisburn, County Antrim, on Tuesday. Nighttime production of soda products was postponed when employees discovered the machines already clogged with the contaminated cans, The Guardian reported.

The company said that none of the infectious products were delivered for sale. More so, the contaminated cans arrived at the factory without tops and were about to be filled with the effervescent drink before sealing and shipping across Northern Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The investigation is at an early stage and there are no further details available at this time,” a spokesperson for the Police Service in Northern Ireland (PSNI) told The Guardian.

In a press statement cited by the Belfast Telegraph, the soft drinks company emphasized that it would take the issue “extremely seriously.”

It added, “We are…conducting a thorough investigation in co-operation with the PSNI. The problem was identified immediately through our robust quality procedures and all of the product from the affected production was immediately impounded and will not be sold. This is an isolated incident and does not affect any products currently on sale.” Gianna Francesca Catolico /ra