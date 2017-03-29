Cops find shabu in barangay chief’s house in Ormoc

ORMOC CITY — A barangay chief was arrested on Tuesday morning after packs of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) were allegedly recovered during a raid on her house on Mabini Street, Ormoc City, Leyte.

But Josela Dumaguit, District 4 chair, claimed that the big plastic sachet and a medium-sized sachet which contained shabu were planted by members of of the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Ormoc City Police Office.

A complaint for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act was being readied against the suspect, who was detained at Ormoc Police Station 1.

A team from the CDEU led by Senior Insp. Joseph Joevil Young barged into the house of Dumaguit, who had been tagged by the OCPO as a high-value target being number two in the drug list.

The raid was conducted with a search warrant issued by Judge Girlie Borrel-Yu of the Regional Trial Court Branch 35.

During the search, the police found the shabu inside the room of Dumaguit’s daughter, Marjorie.

The police also found inside a drawer a revolver with three live rounds and a fragmentation grenade.

Dumaguit denied owning the shabu. /atm