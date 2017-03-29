Nurse-turned-cop from Tacloban chosen as first Miss PNP

A registered nurse-turned-police officer from Tacloban City is the first Miss Philippine National Police (PNP) title holder.

Besting 26 candidates from different police offices in the country, PO1 Arla Ray Paciencia bagged the “Ganda Pulis: Miss PNP 2017” title during the coronation night on Tuesday at Camp Crame.

Paciencia is currently assigned at the Eastern Visayas Police Regional Office (PRO-8).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was not expecting to win this,” the 24-year-old native of San Jose town told reporters after the event. “This only shows that police officers are not only for patrolling, but for beauty pageants as well.”

Other candidates who completed the top five were PO1 Nova Em Lago from Davao Police Regional Office, PO1 Leizel Abejero from Zamboanga Police Regional Office, PO1 Bernie Jane Dela Cruz from Central Luzon Police Regional Office and PO1 Janice Etang from the Caraga Police Regional Office.

Insp. Jelyn Canas of the Special Action Force won the People’s Choice award for garnering the highest number of likes and shares on the event’s official Facebook page.

Dela Cruz, meanwhile, won the best traditional costume award for wearing a lantern-shaped gown. /atm