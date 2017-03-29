Briones bans marketing of junk food in public schools, deped offices

The Department of Education (DepEd) has given public schools nationwide three months to get rid of refrigerators and other facilities bearing the logo of unhealthy food and drinks as part of its bid to promote healthy eating among students and teachers.

In a recent order, Education Secretary Leonor Briones prohibited the marketing of any form of junk food and beverages in schools and during student activities. The ban also applies to all DepEd offices.

The prohibition is part of the policy and guidelines on healthy food and beverage choices in schools and all education department offices as outlined in Deped Order No. 13 issued on March 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The policy also bans fat-laden, sugary and salty food and drinks in the canteens of all public elementary and high schools and DepEd offices.

To regulate the sale of unhealthy food, the order identified the typical forms of marketing of unhealthy food and drinks that will no longer be allowed in schools.

These include advertising through branded vending machines, refrigerators and ice boxes; signs in school canteens and sports facilities; sponsorship of sports events and school programs; and promotion through celebrity endorsements and price discounts or vouchers as educational rewards.