AFP to NPA: Don’t abuse Duterte administration’s magnanimity

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) warned communist rebels on Tuesday not to take advantage of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte’s “magnanimity” on their “freedoms of assembly and expression,” following a rally held in one of Metro Manila’s busiest thoroughfares.

“We nonetheless urge them not to abuse the magnanimity of the present administration as regards of freedoms of assembly and expression,” Col. Edgard Arevalo, chief of the AFP Public Affairs Offices, said in a statement. “While they may want to exercise both, they should do so with due regard to the people who stands to suffer the disruptions in livelihood and well-being.”

A “lightning” rally by supposed members of the New People’s Army caused heavy traffic on the Cubao stretch of Edsa Cubao on Monday morning, two days ahead of their 48th anniversary on Wednesday. The protesters were in combat uniforms and carrying NPA flags, calling on Filipinos to join them.

Arevalo said the protesters were not really NPA members but paid sympathizers, supporters, and front organizations posing as NPA.

The Communist Party of the Philippines said over the weekend that they would declare a unilateral ceasefire ahead of the resumption of peace talks before the end of March.

he negotiations between the government and the communists are scheduled take place in the Netherlands from April 2 to 6. /atm