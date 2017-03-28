Look: Birthday boy Duterte gets surprise visit from grandchildren

President Rodrigo Duterte got a surprise visit from his grandchildren for his birthday on Tuesday.

Duterte, who turned 72, celebrated his birthday in Davao City with his family – no grand dinner nor lavish party.

Manasas Carpio, Duterte’s son-in-law, posted photos in his Facebook page showing how the president’s seven grandchildren surprised him while he was resting in his bedroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carpio is the husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Marko Digong was also present to surprise his grandfather.

On Monday, Malacañang said Duterte would likely spend his birthday “quietly without fanfare.”

“He spends some quality time with family and close friends,” Secretary Ernesto Abella, presidential spokesperson, said.

Duterte said earlier that the only gift he would like on his birthday would time to spend with his children and grandchildren, especially his newest grandson, Stonefish.

“That would have been the greatest gift that I can ask on this planet. That would be enough for me,” he said. /atm