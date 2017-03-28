Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Look: Birthday boy Duterte gets surprise visit from grandchildren

/ 06:36 PM March 28, 2017
Rodrigo Duterte in his room with his grandchildren - 28 March 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte extend his his hand so that his grandhildren can make mano, a traditional gesture of respect.for elders. (Photos from the Facebook page of MANS CARPIO)

President Rodrigo Duterte got a surprise visit from his grandchildren for his birthday on Tuesday.

Duterte, who turned 72, celebrated his birthday in Davao City with his family – no grand dinner nor lavish party.

Manasas Carpio, Duterte’s son-in-law, posted photos in his Facebook page showing how the president’s seven grandchildren surprised him while he was resting in his bedroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carpio is the husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Marko Digong was also present to surprise his grandfather.

On Monday, Malacañang said Duterte would likely spend his birthday “quietly without fanfare.”

“He spends some quality time with family and close friends,” Secretary Ernesto Abella, presidential spokesperson, said.

President Duterte was roused from his sleep his grandchildren around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

President Duterte was roused from his sleep his grandchildren around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

READ: Duterte to spend birthday ‘quietly’ with family — Palace

Duterte said earlier that the only gift he would like on his birthday would time to spend with his children and grandchildren, especially his newest grandson, Stonefish.

“That would have been the greatest gift that I can ask on this planet. That would be enough for me,” he said. /atm

READ: Thai prime minister surprises Duterte with birthday cake
President Duterte looks at Stonefish

President Duterte looks at Stonefish

Tita Kitty gets respect from nephews and nieces

Tita Kitty gets respect from nephews and nieces

TAGS: Rodrigo Duterte
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net



© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved