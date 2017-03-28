Duterte assures Robredo impeachment against her won’t prosper

The last time President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo met, Duterte told Robredo that he will not allow the impeachment complaint against her to prosper.

Robredo on Tuesday recalled her conversation with the President when they met at the commencement exercises for the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) “Masidlak” Class of 2017 last Friday.

“Iyong pagdating niya pa lang, sinalubong ko siya sa stage. Ang una niya sa akin sinabi na hindi niya papayagan iyong impeachment, iyon ang naalala kong sinabi niya. Sabi niya hindi pa nga one year after the elections, magtrabaho muna tayo,” Robredo said in an ambush interview at St. Paul University in Quezon City.

ADVERTISEMENT

(When he arrived, I met him at the stage. The first thing he said to me was he won’t allow the impeachment, that’s what I remember him saying. He said not even a year has passed after the elections, let’s work first.)

Robredo, in turn, thanked Duterte. She also assured the President that she has nothing to do with the impeachment raps against the latter.

“Sabi ko, Mr. President, sana po maniwala kayo sa akin na hindi naman po ako behind doon sa impeachment din laban sa iyo. Tapos iyong sagot niya sa akin, alam ko naman,” she said.

(I said, Mr. President, I hope you believe me that I’m not the one behind the impeachment against you. His answer to me was: I know.)

Duterte’s allies are preparing an impeachment complaint against her for expressing opposition against Duterte’s bloody drug war before the international community, saying this falls under the violation of the Constitution for betraying public trust.

Duterte has, however, defended Robredo from her critics, saying he believes that the Vice President has no hand in the alleged destablization plot against him.

Critics of the President also filed an impeachment complaint against him.

Dinner invitation

Robredo also confirmed that Duterte invited her and her children to have dinner with him.

“Noong nagpapaalam na ako pauwi, sinabi niya sa akin na, bakit hindi tayo mag-dinner? Isama mo iyong mga anak mo, sama ko din iyong pamilya ko,” she recalled.

(When I said goodbye, he told me, why don’t we have dinner? Bring your children, I’ll also bring my family.)

Robredo then told Duterte: “Sige po. Sabihin niyo na lang po kung kailan.”

(Okay. Just tell me when it will be.)

After their brief conversation, Robredo said Duterte called Special Assistant to the President Bong Go and instructed him to schedule the dinner.

Although there’s no date yet, Robredo said they might meet when the President returns to Manila.

Duterte is currently in his home province in Davao to celebrate his birthday. JE/rga