Wall Street’s ‘fearless girl’ will stand her ground until 2018

Looks like the bronze child-like statue “Fearless Girl” will continue holding ground in Wall Street until February of next year.

Following a petition signed by thousands of people, the popular artwork will remain in its place at New York’s financial district.

The “Fearless Girl” sculpture, which was created by American artist Kristen Visba, was first erected last March in commemoration of International Women’s Day. Its installation was supposed to be temporary, The New York Post reported.

The 50-inch tall women empowerment symbol soon became a staple in Wall Street, as it was installed right in front of the much larger Charging Bull statue.

On Monday, city mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed that the sassy pre-teen will remain on its spot for the considerable future.

“In her short time here, the Fearless Girl has fueled powerful conversations about women in leadership and inspired so many,” he said in a written statement.

“Now, she’ll be asserting herself and affirming her strength even after her temporary permit expires — a fitting path for a girl who refuses to quit.”

However, not everyone was pleased with the decision, especially the “Charging Bull” artist Arturo Di Modica, who demanded the removal of the sculpture.

He threatened to file a lawsuit for copyright infringement if “Fearless Girl” will not be moved on its original removal date of April 2. Khristian Ibarrola/JB/rga

