Partial pay for 4,000 martial law victims now being processed

The Human Rights Victims Claims Board (HRVCB) has approved the release of partial monetary compensation for the first 4,000 martial law victims, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the claims of martial law victims have been processed as the HRVCB has requested the release of P300 million from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

“HRVCB sped the process of evaluating and releasing of claims of martial law victims as part of its commitment to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s goal to expedite the release of the claims,” Abella told reporters in a Palace briefing.

The Palace official said the list of 4,000 names has been submitted to the Office of the Executive Secretary.

He said 2,661 are “conclusively presumed victims” while 1,339 are new applicants.

The HRVCB, in its resolutions, committed to distribute 50 percent of the total estimated reparation value due to the first 4,000 eligible claimants.

Abella said the exact amount to be given to each claimant was determined through a point system based on the extent of suffering of the martial law victim.

“The claims board following the point system prescribed the reparation law which came up with a total of P23,567 points to be awarded to the first batch of claimants,” he said.

HRCVB and the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) earlier signed an agreement to use the bank’s cash card facility to pay legitimate claimants,

Duterte earlier met with officers of the Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto (SELDA) and members of HRVCB in Malacañang. IDL/rga

