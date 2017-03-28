‘Frustrated’ Robredo: Drug war has claimed too many lives

Regardless of how many persons are killed in the drug war, one death is still too many, Vice President Leni Robredo, despite facing looming impeachment raps for criticizing the Duterte administration’s bloody drug drive, reiterated on Tuesday

In an interview over DZMM radio, anchor Ted Failon sought comment from Robredo about the recent Pulse Asia survey saying 81 percent of Metro Manila feel safer because of the drug war.

“Tingin ko kasi nasasabi nila ‘yan kasi wala pang nabibiktima sa sariling pamilya nila. Pero pakinggan natin ang families ng victims, talagang frustrating,” Robredo said.

(I think they can only say that because none of their relatives have been killed. But let’s listen to the families of the victims and we’ll know how truly frustrating it is.)

She said it’s still alarming that there are collateral damage—minors and innocent civilians being killed by vigilantes—in the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

“Alam natin na hindi lang mga drug pushers ang namatay. Marami ng collateral damage ‘yung patayan. Pati mga bata, namamatay dahil sa kampanya pati ‘yung mga walang kamalay malay,” she said.

(We know that not only the drug pushers have been killed. There have been collateral damages. Even the young and innocent were killed.)

“Naging masyadong mura na ‘yung buhay. Kahit sampu, isang daan, isang libo, one death is too many,” Robredo said.

(The value of life has been reduced. Even if you kill 10, a hundred or a thousand, one death is too many.)

Even drug personalities should be given due process, the Vice President stressed.

“Kung mayroong kailangan parushan, dapat bigyan ng tamang proseso. Hindi ‘yung may pagduda ka, ilalagay mo na sa kamay mo ‘yung batas,” she said.

(If there are people that need to be punished, they should still be accorded due process. You should not place the law in your hands just because you have doubts against someone.)

She also noted that killings did not happen as often in their family’s province in Naga City until President Rodrigo Duterte waged a war against drugs. IDL