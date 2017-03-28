Lacson’s birthday wish for Duterte: Start acting like a statesman

During the campaign, then Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte promised the electorate that he would start acting like a statesman once he becomes president.

On his 72nd birthday this Tuesday, the President was reminded of this promise by Senator Panfilo Lacson, who expressed hope that Duterte would eventually make true of his promise in his remaining five years in Malacañang.

After almost one year in the presidency, Lacson said Duterte has a lot of things to change, including the way he treats the media, senators, congressmen, local government units, and the public in general.

“Maraming dapat baguhin (many things need to change),” the senator said in an interview at the Senate on Tuesday when asked of his birthday wish for the President.

“Ako ang wish ko lang sa kanya, magsimula na siyang maging statesman-like ‘no, dahil ito rin ‘yung sinabi niya noong kumakapanya na in due time magme-metamorphose siya into a statesman. E hindi pa nangyayari ‘yun.”

(My wish for him is that he starts being statesman-like because he said back then when he was campaigning that in due time, he would metamorphose into a statesman. That hasn’t happened yet.)

“May limang taon pa naman, baka naman sakali at kung mayroong birthday wish, sana ‘yun na ‘yun,” said Lacson, who belongs to the Senate majority bloc.

(There’s still 5 years; if I had a birthday wish for him, I wish for that.)

In separate text messages, Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto and Senator Loren Legarda wished the President “good health,” “long life,” and “peace of mind.”

“I wish him good health and sufficient time in this world for him to execute his vision for the country. May the Lord keep him away from harm, and the entire nation too,” Pimentel said.

Recto said: “I wish the President long life, more strength, and great wisdom as he confronts the nation’s challenges and opportunities. May God’s grace be with him always.”

“I wish him good health, peace of mind, success in his endeavors, and happiness with his family,” Legarda said. JE