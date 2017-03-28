Duterte, Misuari reaffirm commitment to lasting peace in Mindanao

President Rodrigo Duterte and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founding chair Nur Misuari have reaffirmed their commitment to bring lasting peace in conflict-torn Mindanao.

Duterte and Misuari had a “warm and cordial” meeting on Monday at the presidential guest house in Panacan, Davao City. Misuari was accompanied by his wife, Madam Tarhata and son, Abdulkarim.

“Basically it was a reaffirmation of the importance of securing just and lasting peace and development for Mindanao,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella told reporters in a Palace briefing on Tuesday. “It was warm, cordial and positive.”

Abella said he was not privy to the other details of their meeting.

Misuari emerged from three years of hiding when he met with Duterte in Malacañang in November last year.

The MNLF leader went hiding after a 2013 siege in Zamboanga that left at least 200 dead and thousands displaced. MNLF supporters carried out the attack to derail the government’s peace deal with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The Pasig regional trial court in November suspended the enforcement of Misuari’s arrest warrant and all court proceedings against him for six months after Duterte expressed his desire to meet with him. IDL/rga

