Tuesday, March 28, 2017
newsinfo / Nation
SC junks disbarment case vs Ombudsman Morales

/ 01:20 PM March 28, 2017
Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO/NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

The Supreme Court has dismissed outright the disbarment case filed against Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales.

During Tuesday’s en banc, SC decided to dismiss the disbarment complaint for lack of merit.

The complaint was filed by losing senatorial candidate Greco Belgica.

In a 12-page complaint, Belgica, a former Manila City councilor said Morales violated the Lawyer’s Oath and the Canon of Professional Responsibility after she dismissed the graft and technical malversation case against former President Benigno Aquino III in connection with the Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP). IDL

