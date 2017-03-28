Joma Sison wishes ‘best of health’ for ex-student Duterte

LUCENA CITY, Quezon – Self-exiled Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison wished President Duterte, his former student in college, the best of health on his birthday, Tuesday (Mar. 28).

“I wish him the best of health so that he can serve the people as best as he can,” Sison said in an online interview.

The President is celebrating his 72nd birthday on Tuesday.

Sison said Duterte should celebrate and enjoy his birthday in the company of his family and friends.

Duterte was Sison’s student at the Lyceum of the Philippines.

Mr. Duterte previously admitted that he had been taking the powerful pain killer Fentanyl due to pain in his spine, which he had been suffering since a motorcycle accident several years ago. Fentanyl is a strong synthetic opioid analgesic often used in cancer treatments which could be addictive.

The President also admitted that has been diagnosed with Barrett’s esophagus, a serious complication of the gastroesophageal reflux disease involving changes in the tissue lining the esophagus.

On several occasions, Duterte also disclosed that he has also been suffering from Buerger’s disease, the constriction of blood vessels caused by the accumulation of nicotine.

Duterte admitted that Sison played an important part in molding his political belief, which led him then to become a member of Kabataang Makabayan, a militant youth organization which Sison founded. SFM/rga