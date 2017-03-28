Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Arrest warrant out for Matobato over Makdum kidnap-slay

/ 12:39 PM March 28, 2017
/ 12:39 PM March 28, 2017
Edgar Matobato

In this Sept. 22, 2016 file photo, Edgar Matobato testifies at a Senate hearing on the Davao Death Squad. (INQUIRER FILE PHOTO/LYN RILLON)

DAVAO CITY – A Regional Trial Court judge issued a warrant of arrest against self-confessed hitman Edgar Matobato for the 2002 kidnapping of Turkish national Sali Makdum.

In her order issued on Monday, Judge Dorothy Gonzaga of Regional Trial Court 4 in Panabo City in Davao del Norte said Matobato would not be allowed to post bail.

Matobato admitted during the Senate hearings on the Davao Death Squad that he and Sonny Custodio abducted Makdum on Samal Island in 2002 on orders of President Rodrigo Duterte.

He said Makdum was a suspected terrorist.  SFM/rga

