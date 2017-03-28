Roro chief engineer rescued by military from Abu Sayyaf

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The military on Tuesday said soldiers rescued the second roro officer kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf bandits last week, during continuing military operation in Muhammad Adjul, Basilan.

Major General Carlito Galvez Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said Chief Engineer Laurencio Tiro was rescued at about 10:30 p.m. Monday by elements of the 4th Special Forces Battalion in Sitio Sasa in Barangay Basakan.

Tiro was kidnapped along with ship captain Aurelio Agac-ac when Abu Sayyaf bandits hijacked their vessel off Sibago Island.

“The rescue came after four days of intensive of focused military operations by elements of JTF Basilan under Col Juvymax Uy consisting of troops of 4th Special Forces Battalion under Lt. Col. Andrew Bacala with Barangay Peacekeeing Action Team under Muhammad Adjul Mayor Talib Pawaki,” Galvez said in an initial report.

Earlier, Agac-ac escaped their captors and was found by soldiers. He has returned home to Cebu City.

“As of this report, Engineer Tiro, on board a condor speed boat, is on the way to Westmincom headquarters (here). A medical team is already waiting on the said base to check on the rescued kidnap victim,” Galvez said. CBB