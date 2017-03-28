It’s a quiet celebration for Duterte

It will be a quiet and private birthday celebration for President Duterte, who will turn 72 today.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said on Monday that the President traditionally “marked his birthday quietly without fanfare.”

“He spends some quality time with family and close friends. While certain offices may hold parallel celebrations, the President usually veers away public attention on his private and personal affairs,” Abella said in a statement.

Abella said his birthday wish for the President was for his dreams for a great Filipino nation to all come true.