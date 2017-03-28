If I were my sister, Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo, I would have given a different answer when asked by reporters in Thailand about reports of extrajudicial killings (EJKs) in the country.

I would not have appealed to the media to “tone down” the reports of EJK cases because my appeal would have fallen on deaf ears anyway.

Instead, I would have said that some of those who were killed in the war on narcotics were street thugs who resisted because they were high on drugs.

I would have said that among the fatalities were people who sold drugs in the streets and didn’t care about the evil effects of their trade on their fellowmen.

The climate of fear among criminals has significantly brought down the crime rate; I would have said without batting an eyelash.

Law-abiding citizens and tourists are benefiting greatly from the new peaceful environment, I would have added.

Those who were killed had been warned to change their ways but they didn’t, I would have told the reporters.

I would have added: “Come to the Philippines because our streets now are as safe as those in Singapore. But our advantages over our neighbors are our more beautiful beaches, more picturesque countryside and a richer culture.”

But then I’m not my sister Wanda.

You see, the women in the Tulfo brood are more shy and less straightforward in their language than the men.

Two Philippine hotels recently made it to the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide of 5-star hotels: Solaire Sky Tower and Marco Polo-Ortigas.

The Forbes list of 4-star hotels were Fairmont, Raffles, Hyatt City of Dreams and Sofitel.

Other hotels recommended by Forbes were Pan Pacific in Manila and Makati Shangri-La.

The awards were arrived at after reports were made by “mysterious shoppers” or unknown guests commissioned by Forbes.

Here’s a text message from my fellow Inquirer columnist Jimmy Licauco about my column item last Saturday.

“Mon, thanks for writing about Mercury Drug Store’s attendants. They refuse to honor legitimate doctor’s prescriptions that are three months old. They ask for recent ones even if these are for life-saving maintenance medicine. What if the doctor is out of the country or the clinic is far away from the patient, like in my case? They should treat things on a case-by-case basis.

“I’m referring specially to the Mercury branch on Aguirre Street, BF Homes, Parañaque City. But it’s true with other branches. They refuse to honor even a month-old prescription despite the fact that the quantity prescribed is not yet exhausted.

“If it’s over one or three months and the 100 tablets are not yet exhausted, Mercury wants me to still go back to the doctor to get a new prescription. The doctor, of course, needs to be paid his consultation fee although all you need is a new prescription. I can understand their rule if you are a new customer and they don’t know your condition.”