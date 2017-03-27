Iloilo village chief killed, son hurt after gun accidentally goes off

ILOILO CITY – A village chief in Pacatin, Cabatuan town in Iloilo province was killed while his eight-year-old son was wounded after a gun accidentally went off during a motorcycle accident on Monday afternoon.

Chief Insp. Engelbert Banquillo, Cabatuan police station chief, said Virgil Zuñiga was driving a motorcycle with his wife and three children as passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

While traversing the rough road along Barangay Jelicuon Lusaya, Cabatuan, the motorcycle skidded and fell on its side.

“The victim and his family were onboard a motorcycle when they had an accident. They fell on the ground and gunfire was heard,” Banquillo said.

A bullet ripped through Zuñiga’s thigh and cut off a major artery connecting to his heart.

He was declared dead on arrival at Iloilo Doctor’s Hospital.

The same bullet also hit the leg of his eldest son.

Recovered in the area was a bag that contained the .45 caliber pistol still tucked inside a holster.

The bag had a hole believed to be caused by the bullet that was accidentally discharged when the gun on the ground.

The family however said the gun was not owned by the victim.