7 Negros Occidental cops relieved for alleged drug links

BACOLOD CITY—Seven policemen, including a police director, were ordered relieved after they were linked to illegal drugs by Negros Occidental-based drug personality.

Senior Supt. William Señoron was removed as acting provincial director and was ordered to report to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit.

He was replaced by Senior Supt. Rolando Miranda who was appointed as officer-in-charge of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office.

The relief order was signed by Chief Supt. Renato Gumban, Negros Island Region police director, on Monday after Ricky Serenio executed a 19-page supplemental affidavit that linked eight police officials and policemen and two purported agents of the National Bureau of Investigation to the illegal drugs trade.

Aside from Señoron, also relieved were Supt. Edel Jose Manzano, Cadiz City police station chief; Supt. Placido Gentoleo of Bacolod City Police Office; Supt. Antonietto Cañete of PRO-NIR; Chief Inspector Edison Garcia, Regional Intelligence Division; and PO1 Eric Alcosaba, Bacolod Police Station 7.

Chief Insp. Rocky Desear, who was not tagged in the illegal drug trade issue, was transferred to the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office.

The six were tagged in the illegal drug trade based on the recent supplemental affidavit of Serenio, a drug suspect who earlier executed an affidavit on Jan. 13 that identified 35 policemen and other law enforcement personnel as having received protection money from the Berya drug group, one of the main illegal drug groups in the province.

In his supplemental affidavit, Serenio reiterated his claim against Señoron whom he said received P1.2 million monthly from drug lords in the province.

Serenio also accused Señoron of having received protection money from slain Iloilo alleged drug lord Melvin Odicta when the police official headed the Regional Intelligence Unit of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas based in Iloilo City – an allegation strongly denied by Señoron.

Police arrested Serenio on Jan. 7 for grave coercion and illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Serenio was initially detained at the Talisay City police station.

But citing security reasons, the Bacolod City Regional Trial Court Branch 54 ordered his commitment to the Pulupundan town police station “under the care and custody” of Pulupandan Mayor Miguel Peña and his father Moises Padilla Mayor Magdaleno Pena, a consultant of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Serenio was recently released after posting bail.