P1.7-M worth of shabu seized from Olongapo woman

OLONGAPO CITY – Policemen on Saturday seized P1.7 million worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) from a woman in a drug bust here, police said on Monday.

Weighing about 350 grams, the narcotics were packed in three plastic ice bags and were confiscated from market vendor Nurkesa Dumarang, 25, said Sen. Supt. Melchor Cabalza III, acting director of the Olongapo City Police Office.

Police said the shabu was transported from Mindanao and would have been sold in Metro Manila and other places in Luzon, including this city.

The suspect is being charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002.